Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

IJH traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.27. 675,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $172.25 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

