TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.17 million and the highest is $8.50 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $36.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

