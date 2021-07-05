Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. 1,906,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,838. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

