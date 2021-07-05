Apexium Financial LP Acquires 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 231,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 80.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,236,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,895,000 after buying an additional 82,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $238.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

