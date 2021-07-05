Coatue Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.