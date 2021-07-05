Castellan Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

