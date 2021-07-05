Gabelli Funds LLC Has $69.77 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $69,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

