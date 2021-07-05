Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

