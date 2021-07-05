McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.63. The company had a trading volume of 87,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $182.62 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

