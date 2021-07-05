Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Declines By 18.1%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 180,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iFresh during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iFresh by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iFresh alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,262. iFresh has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.