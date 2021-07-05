Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 32,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

