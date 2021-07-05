Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,504. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.