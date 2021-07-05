Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

