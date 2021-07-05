Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $75,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Planning increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $164.74. 2,354,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,112. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

