Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

