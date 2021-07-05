Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 227,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

