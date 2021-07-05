41,630 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $88,969,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $78,420,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $26,238,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $21,631,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

BFLY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,563. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

