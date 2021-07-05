ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.46. 412,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.