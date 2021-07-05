Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Reduced by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,621 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.40% of Zoom Video Communications worth $378,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $455,786,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,301 shares of company stock worth $79,750,576. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

ZM stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,529. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

