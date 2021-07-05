Coatue Management LLC Sells 786,907 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 786,907 shares during the period. Insulet makes up 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $252,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $281.34. 359,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

