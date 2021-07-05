The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

DIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,874. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

