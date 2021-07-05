Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.28. 4,282,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,981. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

