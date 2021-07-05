Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.97 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

