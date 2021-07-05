Analyzing Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Rogers 8.16% 11.34% 8.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rogers $802.58 million 4.63 $49.99 million $5.08 39.08

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rogers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rogers has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Rogers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Summary

Rogers beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

