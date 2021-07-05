$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,679. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $547.80 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

