Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,590 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,331. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

