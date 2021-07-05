Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 6,078 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.20. The company had a trading volume of 924,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,017. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.45 and a 1 year high of $419.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

