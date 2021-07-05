223,030 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.14% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

