Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 947 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up about 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of New Relic worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 81,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. 11,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,456,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

