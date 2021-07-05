Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 122,728 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,728 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Zuora worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,488. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.