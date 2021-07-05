Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Proto Labs makes up approximately 1.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,675. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

