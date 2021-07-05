$55.26 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $55.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

