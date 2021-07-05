Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 7,020 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,513. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

