Gagnon Securities LLC Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,683 shares during the period. Lumber Liquidators accounts for approximately 3.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,482. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

