Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,770 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $48,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

