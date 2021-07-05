FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 275,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.