Professional Planning Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Professional Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 67.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. 6,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.