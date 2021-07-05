Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Decreased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,912 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 3.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $64,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

