Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,605 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $149.99 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.