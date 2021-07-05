Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Baidu were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.70. 3,474,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,049,965. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

