Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $186.28 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

