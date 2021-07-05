Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 726,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,791,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

