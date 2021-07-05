Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 158,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 207.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $24.53. 24,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

