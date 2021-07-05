Capula Management Ltd Invests $410,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $42.41. 211,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,279. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.