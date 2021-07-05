Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $161.40. 1,270,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,974. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

