$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coty.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,712,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.89. 6,721,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

