Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

