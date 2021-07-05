Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,643. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

