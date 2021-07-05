Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,181 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of DD traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

