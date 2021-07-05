Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 274.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

